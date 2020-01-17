Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira feels that Liverpol can go the entire season unbeaten and do better than the Gunners did in 2003/04.

The Reds have been in sensational form this season and have registered only one winless result out of 21 matches so far. The last time a team went unbeaten an entire season in the Premier League was Arsenal in 2003/04 and the Gunners’ skipper at the time Vieira is of the opinion that Jurgen Klopp’s side can not only match that streak but can surpass their points tally.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the Nice manager said: “They can do it and they can do it with more wins than we had. The spirit, the togetherness, the momentum and the belief are all there. They have been unbelievable, but they didn’t just build this team last year, it has taken them five years. When you have time, it is good for a manager.”

Arsenal secured 90 points during the 2003/04 season and Liverpool could surpass that tally by March if they win their next ten matches. Given the Reds’ current form, it won’t be much of a surprise if they amass more points than the Gunners.

Liverpool’s next match is against Manchester United this weekend at Anfield and they will be hoping to secure another three points.