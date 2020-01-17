This looks like it could be Mikel Arteta’s first major signing since taking over at The Emirates. It might not be the most glamorous name for the fans, but it would be a move that makes a lot of sense.

The left back spot has been an issue for a while, Kieran Tierney should still go on to prove he can be the long term answer but he’s had a lot of injury issues this season.

READ MORE: Confusion as Arsenal ace set to stay despite official website announcing his departure

We’ve seen a few players play out of position and Sead Kolasinac will always try hard, but it does look like a weakness in the side.

Sky Sports reported that PSG left back Layvin Kurzawa had changed his agent as a move to Arsenal looked increasingly likely, but he’s actually just confirmed that himself:

Big news??Je suis super excité de rejoindre la famille de Sports Invest UK ???

Big news??i am very excited to join the Sports Invest UK family??? — layvin kurzawa 20 (@layvinkurzawa) January 17, 2020

If he does sign it will be fascinating to see how he gets on. He’s played for France 12 times and he’s been part of some very good Monaco and PSG sides, but he’s also played under 200 professional games despite being 27.

That’s partly down to injuries and also due to PSG being desperate to add big name signings whenever they can, but it could make it hard for the fans to be completely thrilled about his transfer.

At least he would fill a problem position and he does look ready made for the Premier League – he’s athletic and great in the air so should be valuable from set-pieces, but it remains to be seen if he would be the long term answer or more of a rotation option.