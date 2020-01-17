The appointment of Mikel Arteta was always going to be fascinating for many reasons. The main focus has to be on the results and performances just now, but hopefully we will see how he plans to approach the transfer market as well.

We’ve never seen Arsenal spend ridiculous amounts of money on players, it tends to be younger players with potential or taking a chance on those who are out of favour at their current clubs.

There is a lot of young talent at the club and the academy is producing players who are worthy of the first team as well, so it might make sense for Arteta to target some proven veterans to help guide them over the next few years.

The Metro recently reported that Arsenal were looking to sign Dries Mertens from Napoli, and there’s since been further reports from Italy which say something similar:

#Arsenal are already thinking about next summer: Dries #Mertens is a possibility, his contract with Napoli will expire next June and he will be free to find another club. #AFC — Francesco Porzio (@fraporzio95) January 14, 2020

The Belgian striker does turn 33 in the Summer so he can’t be seen as a long term option, but he might be an interesting addition in terms of depth and experience.

He’s scored over 100 goals for Napoli since arriving in 2013 and can play anywhere across the front line, plus he wouldn’t require a transfer fee which is always welcome.

You have to think he would demand a fairly big wage, but that could be worth it if it’s only for a year or two. It wouldn’t be a wise move for Arsenal to burden themselves with various veteran players on long contracts with high wages, but a couple of additions like this could be valuable.