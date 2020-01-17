This really does seem to be a genuine problem with multiple stories of footballers having their homes broken into emerging lately.

It’s possible that these kind of break-ins happen often and we only hear about the footballer examples because they are famous, but there were reports from Spain lately that suggested there was a criminal gang purely dedicated to robbing footballers while they were playing.

The Mirror reported that former Liverpool and current Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho was the latest victim, with his London property being broken into and £500k worth of items being taken.

The main thing to take away from this is that nobody seems to be hurt, which is good news when you consider the report does say he lives with his wife and three kids.

Weirdly they also state that he rents the place from Nicolas Anelka, and he had to chase away thieves in a similar incident a few years ago.

It seems this happened a couple of weeks ago when he was traveling with Palace the night before a game.

Obviously it’s horrible to see this kind of story emerge and it does show the worst of humanity, but the publicity could also help draw attention to it and hopefully it leads to the criminals being caught and punished.