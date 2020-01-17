Barcelona and Juventus could reportedly open the door for a swap deal involving Ivan Rakitic and Federico Bernardeschi.

Both clubs are in strong positions to win major trophies this season as they lead the way in their respective leagues and remain in the hunt for domestic trophies as well as the Champions League.

In turn, that would suggest that they have settled squads with plenty of quality and depth, but ultimately there are those who are perhaps considered fringe players who are no longer indispensable.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Repubblica, it has been suggested that Barcelona and Juventus could open talks over a swap deal which would see Rakitic move to Turin and Bernardeschi head in the opposite direction.

The 25-year-old Italian international has struggled to cement his place in the starting line up this season as he has been in and out of the XI under Maurizio Sarri with competition for places fierce in the Juventus squad.

Meanwhile, it hasn’t exactly been an ideal campaign for Rakitic either as he spent much of the start of the season playing a bit-part role off the bench. That said, things have improved in recent weeks and so it remains to be seen if he would be open to an exit.

Further, perhaps the more important point that should be mentioned here is that much will also surely now depend on new Barcelona boss Quique Setien’s plans moving forward and whether or not Rakitic forms part of them.

If he does, then the swap deal will likely go nowhere. If he is open to the possibility of an exit and likes the attacking threat and dynamic that Bernardeschi could offer his side, perhaps there is still life in the swap deal yet.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but both clubs will be looking to make decisive moves this month where possible to keep themselves top of the pile domestically.