It must be tough as a youngster at Barcelona when you see the path to the first team being blocked by multiple superstars.

Realistically you are waiting on an injury or a suspension to give you a chance, but both of those things are always likely when you have Luis Suarez in your side.

Suarez was recently ruled out through injury and The Independent reported that it could be for up to four months. That’s pretty much the rest of the season, so there should be chances for someone to fill that spot.

It makes the most sense for Antoine Griezmann to get a chance through the middle, but the youngsters may get a chance. Mundo Deportivo reported a few weeks ago that Abel Ruiz was desperate to leave because he had no chance of getting into the side, so this looked like the perfect chance for him.

Unfortunately that now seems unlikely after they reported he’s on the verge of moving to Sporting CP. It sounds like a loan deal where the Portuguese side will have an option to buy, but Barcelona will also insist on having a buyback option in the future.

It’s hard to tell if that he means he might have a future at The Nou Camp, we often see this being used as a money making exercise from the giant clubs where the can buy him back just to sell him for a profit at a later date.

It’s still not clear if Barca will look to add a striker this month, but it’s clear that Abel Ruiz will not be part of their plans for now.