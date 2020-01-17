Chelsea could potentially be handed a transfer boost as it’s reported Leicester City could pursue Ryan Bertrand amid talk of a move to Stamford Bridge for Ben Chilwell.

As noted by The Sun, both Chelsea and Man City have been paired with an interest in the Foxes left-back, as it has been suggested that Frank Lampard would like an upgrade in that department on the likes of Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso.

Given the 23-year-old’s importance to Brendan Rodgers, coupled with Leicester pushing for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, it seems highly unlikely that they allow any of their top players to move on this month.

However, as reported by the Daily Mail, Chelsea may well have been given renewed belief that a deal can be done for the talented defender, as it’s claimed that Rodgers could line up Bertrand from Southampton as they fear Chilwell could move on in the summer.

It remains to be seen if the pieces fall into place for the touted deals to go through, but Leicester and Rodgers will arguably much prefer to keep their core players in place and continue to strengthen rather than having to replace influential individuals.

Whether or not qualification for the Champions League helps with that remains to be seen, but given what Frank Lampard is building at Chelsea with a nucleus of young England players at the centre of his plans, it could be an appealing move for Chilwell to be a part of that.

Further, realistically, Chelsea will offer a stronger chance of winning trophies moving forward, as their recent track record would suggest, and so Leicester may well be doing the smart thing by planning and preparing for an exit to ensure that they fill the void efficiently and can continue to make progress under Rodgers.