BREAKTHROUGH for Man United with Bruno Fernandes deal to be completed in HOURS

For a while it looked like this was the most obvious transfer of the January window, but then reports started to emerge that negotiations were ongoing and Man United and Sporting were struggling to agree terms.

The presence of Fernandes’ agent at Old Trafford during the week seemed like a sign that the deal was done, but it’s possible he was there to try and force a breakthrough in negotiations.

It finally looks like there should be some good news for the fans, with reports emerging that all of the major details between the clubs and the player have been agreed:

#BrunoFernandes is closed to #ManchesterUnited from #Sporting for €60M + bonuses. For him contract until 2025 with a wages of €6M a year + bonuses. Last details about bonuses guaranteed and Done deal in the next hours. #transfers #MUFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) January 17, 2020

Sporting play Benfica tonight so it’s still possible that Fernandes wants to play in that game and go out with a victory over their biggest rivals, but it’s not clear if this might change that.

If he’s absent from the squad then that should be a clear sign that the deal is done, but it seems unlikely that everything will be done in time for him to play against Liverpool this weekend.

United are crying out for some creativity and goals in the midfield, so he looks like the perfect addition. The fans will be hoping that this news is true and he’s confirmed as a Man United player in the next couple of days.