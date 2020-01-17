Bruno Fernandes’ transfer to Man United in doubt as he STARTS for Sporting vs Benfica

It’s hard to figure out what this means for Manchester United and their hopes of signing Bruno Fernandes. Usually a player continuing to play amidst some heavy rumours would suggest the transfer won’t happen, but this feels different.

Despite the constant speculation over the past few months, Fernandes has been completed dedicated to Sporting so it’s easy to believe that he would want to play in the derby one last time before he leaves.

Usually we see players do everything they can to avoid an injury when a big move is imminent, so this would usually set alarm bells ringing for fans hoping to see the transfer go through.

It’s easy to read into it either way, but it’s been confirmed that he will start for Sporting against Benfica tonight:

It would be the perfect ending for him if he could make a decisive contribution against their biggest rivals in his final match, he could go out as a hero and it’s likely the fans would let him go with their blessing.

It’s still not clear how close he is to joining United, but lets hope he comes through the game tonight unscathed.