Papiss Cisse is of the opinion that Sadio Mane can become the best player in the world.

The Senegalese winger has established himself as one of the best footballers on the planet thanks to his performances for Liverpool. So far, Mane has amassed 74 goals and 33 assists in 152 appearances across all competitions for the Reds. The 27-year-old became only the second player from Senegal to win the African Footballer of the Year award earlier this month.

Cisse hailed his compatriot’s performances for Liverpool and feels that he has what it takes to become the best player in the world. Speaking to the Sun, the Alanyaspor striker said: “Mane is doing very well at Liverpool and I knew he would make it to the top – but he can do even more. If you are doing something like this and reaching these levels then you cannot stop, you need to push again to show you can do even more. Every time we speak on the phone I tell him ‘You can do it, you can become the very best. Believe in yourself’.”

Mane is arguably Liverpool’s best player at the moment and provides he maintains his current form, he might become the best player in the world at some point in his career.

The 27-year-old has had a fine 19/20 season so far, amassing 15 goals and 11 assists in 29 appearances across all competitions so far. Mane will hope to produce another impressive performance on Sunday when Liverpool play Manchester United.