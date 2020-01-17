AC Milan are reportedly interested in signing Dinamo Zagreb attacking midfielder Dani Olmo.

The Spaniard has made 124 appearances for the Croatian side so far, amassing 34 goals and 28 assists, This season, Olmo has done pretty well for Dinamo Zagreb, amassing eight goals and seven assists in 22 appearances across all competitions so far.

Chelsea and Barcelona were linked to the 21-year-old by Goal.com and a recent report from Calciomercato claims that AC Milan are also interested in signing him. The latter suggests that Dinamo Zagreb want €25 million and bonuses for Olmo, something which the Rossoneri find expensive.

The Spaniard has done pretty well for the Croatian club so far and there’s no surprise he’s attracting from bigger clubs. Either of Chelsea, Barcelona or AC Milan would be a suitable destination for Olmo. However, his best chance of being a regular is with Milan as the other two clubs already have an abundance of quality players.