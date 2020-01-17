It did look like the situation surrounding Ernesto Valverde’s sacking was a bit rushed in the past few days, but perhaps the board recognised this Sunday’s game at home to Granada was the perfect chance for the new coach to ease himself in.

Most of Barcelona’s starting XI picks its-self, but the midfield area has been a bit unsettled over the past year so this could be the ideal chance for someone to take their chance and establish themselves as a key player for the rest of the season.

Marca has given an update on a couple of injuries for the game, and it looks like Quique Setien will have Arthur back from injury at the perfect time.

Frenkie de Jong will be suspended after being sent off against Espanyol so there’s a space in the team. The report suggests that the game being played on Sunday could be perfect for the Brazilian as it gives him plenty of time to recover, and it’s possible that he will play.

Arthur has played well this season but he’s often been kept out by little injuries or undisclosed reasons so this could be the perfect chance for him to start over with a new coach.

Although this should be an easy game, the fans will be expecting the team to win and probably by a few goals, so the pressure is on for the new manager.