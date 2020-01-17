Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has received positive news on the injury front as Christian Pulisic could reportedly return ahead of schedule.

The 21-year-old has played a key role for the Blues so far this season, scoring six goals and providing six assists in 23 appearances.

However, he missed the win over Burnley after suffering an adductor muscle injury, and as reported by The Sun, he was initially ruled out for a month.

Chelsea have been handed a real boost though as the report goes on to suggest that Pulisic is now expected to only miss a couple of weeks and will return ahead of that initial recovery timeline to offer Lampard another vital option in the final third.

It’s added that the FA Cup clash with Hull City on January 25 has been earmarked as a potential return date for the USA international, and so while that would mean he misses games against Newcastle Utd and Arsenal before then, it’s still great news for Chelsea that he’ll potentially be back in contention earlier than initially expected.

It will be a timely boost for Lampard too if that’s the case, as Chelsea face a difficult schedule to start February, with games against Leicester City, Man Utd, Tottenham and Bayern Munich.

With that in mind, getting another top attacking option back will surely be music to the ears of Lampard, who will no doubt hope that Pulisic can avoid any setbacks now and return ahead of schedule as touted in the report above to give Chelsea a lift.

The Blues are still holding on to fourth spot but with Man Utd just five points behind, they will be desperate to have a fully fit squad between now and the end of the season to ensure that they fend off their rivals.