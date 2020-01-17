Lee Sharpe feels that Paul Pogba could become a Manchester United legend provided he stays at the club.

The 26-year-old has been linked to the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus lately. Sharpe said that Pogba could become a Man United legend if he remains at the club. Speaking to Sky Sports, the former Red Devils star said: “I’d like the club to keep him, I think he could be an absolute United legend. I think he’s one of the best players they’ve got at the club.

“He’s world class on his day. I know at times he doesn’t do that for 90 minutes and often enough but I think if they were to build a team around him and bring a few players in that can play around him and get on his wavelength I think he could be a sensation for United. ”

Since joining United from Juventus, the World Cup winner has amassed 31 goals and as many assists in 150 appearances across all competitions. This season, Pogba has only played eight matches due to an ankle injury.

An in form Pogba is valuable to almost any team in the world and Manchester United would hope that he stays at the club for a few more years and returns back to action at the earliest.

The Red Devils are currently 5th in the Premier League table with 34 points, five behind fourth-placed Chelsea. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side play their next match against arch-rivals Liverpool this weekend.