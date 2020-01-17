Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that Marcus Rashford could miss out on Sunday’s clash against Liverpool at Anfield.

The 22-year-old sustained a back injury during the Red Devils’ FA Cup fixture against Wolves on Wednesday. Solskjaer said that no decision has been taken now but there’s a good chance Rashford won’t be fit to play Liverpool. As quoted by Sky Sports, the Man United manager said: “I’m not going to hold my breath. I probably think he wouldn’t be ready. We’re going to give him the absolute amount of time to find out.”

Rashford has probably been Manchester United’s best player this season so far, amassing 19 goals and four assists n 31 appearances across all competitions. If the Red Devils are to hand Liverpool their first defeat of the Premier League in 2019/20, the 22-year-old would be needed. However, keeping the big picture in mind, it’s best to rest Rashford so that he could be in good shape to play forthcoming fixtures.

If the England international misses out, there’s a good chance of Mason Greenwood receiving his third Premier League start of the season.