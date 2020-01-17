Paul Robinson is of the opinion that Tottenham should make a move to sign Samuel Umtiti.

Currently valued at €40 million according to Transfermarkt, the French international has made only eight appearances across all competitions this season so far due to injuries.

SEE MORE: Can You Watch Live Football at 3 o’clock on Saturday in the UK?

Tottenham have been linked to Umtiti by El Desmarque who also claim that Manchester United and Arsenal are interested in him too.

Robinson feels that Spurs should make an attempt to sign the World Cup winning centre-back. Speaking to Football Insider, the former goalkeeper said: “You get a player like Umtiti, there’s a world-class, ready-made player that Jose’s immediately used to working with. That’s a Jose Mourinho signing and if there’s any chance of getting somebody like Umtiti then I would very, very much like to see him at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.”

Jan Vertonghen is yet to renew his contract with Spurs which expires next summer. Provided the Belgian leaves, Umtiti would be a suitable addition to Mourinho’s squad. However, the one thing which prevent Spurs to make a move for him would be his injury record. Umtiti has had quite a a few injuries recently which has limited his first-team opportunities this season.

There is a fair chance of the Frenchman receiving game time at Barcelona but he might be more of a regular at Spurs. Umtit needs more first-team football if he is to make France’s squad for the European Championship next summer.