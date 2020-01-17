Inter Milan players push for club to sign Alexis Sanchez permanently despite £400k per week wages

It’s hard to think of a transfer that looked more perfect on paper but turned out to be more of a disaster.

Alexis Sanchez was outstanding for Arsenal and his move looked like it might have a similar impact to Robin van Persie’s similar switch, but he struggled for fitness and form during his time in Manchester.

Only he will know if he was burned out or why he couldn’t perform to his high standards at Old Trafford, but it seemed pretty clear that he didn’t have a future there after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over.

A report from The Telegraph has indicated that the Inter Milan players are keen to see him stay on a permanent basis, but his £400k per week salary at United could be an issue.

That also seemed to be an issue in the Summer, with rumours suggesting that United are still paying a significant portion of the Chilean’s wages even though he’s out on loan.

He’s been out for a few months with an injury so a lot might depend on how well he does in the second half of the season, but it might be a tough one to take for United fans if Sanchez, Lukaku and Ashley Young all play well for Inter.