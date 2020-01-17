Man Utd could reportedly be set to gamble on Sunday as Marcus Rashford could play through the pain against Liverpool at Anfield.

The 22-year-old suffered a setback in midweek as after coming off the bench in the FA Cup clash with Wolves, he was forced off just minutes later with a back injury.

It appears as though it was an existing issue which he aggravated rather than a fresh blow, and so it has now put his participation against Liverpool this weekend in doubt.

However, according to The Mirror, it’s suggested that the Man Utd striker will potentially play through the pain barrier and face the Merseyside giants in a crucial showdown for the Red Devils.

While that’s a great show of commitment and desire to play, it’s questionable as to whether or not it’s the smart move though as the risk of aggravating Rashford’s injury further could result in a lengthier spell on the sidelines.

It’s added in the report that he has responded well to treatment so far, although the idea of having a pain-killing injection for Sunday has been touted and so it will raise concern for Man Utd fans.

Naturally, all will want him to feature in such a big game against their old rivals, but Man Utd, and specifically the medical staff, have to be smart and ensure that they don’t risk the possibility of Rashford being ruled out for longer.

Considering he’s bagged 19 goals and five assists in 30 appearances so far this season, he’s certainly not someone they can afford to be without for an extended period of time, and so time will tell if he is passed fully fit to feature or not, and if he still appears regardless.