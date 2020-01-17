Man Utd stalwart Ashley Young is reportedly expected in Milan on Friday to undergo his medical and complete a move to Inter.

The 34-year-old has been an invaluable servant for the Red Devils since he arrived from Aston Villa in 2011, as he made over 250 appearances for the club while winning a Premier League title, FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League.

His experience has been key in recent years, as has his versatility, as he has transformed himself into a full-back to be able to play an important role for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the managers before him.

However, Young hasn’t always been involved this season and has been limited to 18 appearances, with Man Utd and Solskjaer continuing to look at the long-term picture as the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Brandon Williams have begun to establish themselves in the full-back positions.

In turn, it seems as though Young may well be surplus to requirements moving forward, and he’s now set to seal an exit from Old Trafford it seems.

According to Sky Sport Italia, an agreement has been reached between Man Utd and Inter for the €1.5m plus bonuses signing of Young this month, and the veteran is expected in Milan on Friday for his medical and possible contract signing to be unveiled as the Nerazzurri’s first signing in January.

With Antonio Conte’s men looking to topple Juventus in the Serie A title race this season, it seems as though the Italian tactician is keen to add experience and players who can make an immediate impact for him and Young appears to tick the right boxes for a move to happen.

He’ll likely be helped with settling in as there will be two familiar faces at Inter in Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez who joined from Man Utd last summer, and so based on the report above, it sounds like it’s a matter of time before Young’s move is made official.