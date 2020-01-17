Liverpool fans are reportedly preparing for a belligerent welcome to Manchester United’s team bus on Sunday.

Liverpool vs Manchester United is one of the fiercest rivalries in club football history and matches between the two teams are always highly anticipated.

The Reds’ fans are often known for welcoming the opposing team’s buses with great hostility ahead of fixtures and it seems that their arch-rivals will receive a similar greeting on Sunday.

A Liverpool fan page in Instagram which has over 75000 followers urged fans to assemble for a coach welcoming two hours before kickoff. The post had the caption: “We all know how much this game means to us!United will want to stop us more than ever as we continue our unbelievable season and our hunt for the title. Get down there early to welcome the boys in and make it as hostile as we can for them united players. Villarreal, Man City, Barcelona, Dortmund, they’ve all crumbled when we’ve created this kind of atmosphere. Let’s do it to united and continue to help this team make history! Tag a mate who you want to go with! (Lets make this hostile, NOT VIOLENT)”

There’s no doubt that Liverpool fans will do their best to intimidate Manchester United before Sunday’s clash and this is just before the match. During the match, it won’t be surprising if we keep hearing boos from the home supporters when any United player touches the ball. After all, that’s what this rivalry is all about.

Liverpool haven’t lost a single match at Anfield since April 2017 and given their current run of form, they are heavy favorites to win on Sunday. However, Manchester United managed to beat Manchester City at the Etihad so they shouldn’t be written off.