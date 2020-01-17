Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Ashley Young is close to joining Inter Milan and Harry Maguire will be the club’s new captain.

Young was linked to a move to the Nerazzurri for a while now with Sky Italia claiming that the 34-year-old will undergo a medical with the club today.

The full-back played 261 matches for Man United since joining them from Aston Villa, scoring 19 goals and providing 43 assists.

Solskjaer praised Young for his service to the club. Speaking to Manchester United’s official website, the Red Devils manager said: “Well, to be fair, I think it was for Ashley, you know. He is 35 in the summer and, if he gets a two-year contract somewhere, I think it’s up to him to take that. We weren’t ready to offer that.He’s been a good servant for the club. He’s been captain and he’s won trophies, leagues, cups, but we’ve got players coming through. So it was time now, then. When Ashley’s head and mindset was on ‘yeah, I want to try this’, why not do it now?”

Solskjaer also confirmed that Maguire will be United’s captain now, telling the club’s official website: “Harry has been wearing the captain’s armband and he will keep wearing it. He’s come in and been a leader in the group. I’ve been, not surprised, but I’ve been impressed by his leadership skills, so Harry will keep on wearing the armband.

“He’s come in and everything about him tells me he is a leader. He’s part of a group that we’ve had, that have been leading this young group. Ashley has been of course, Marcus is a young lad, but also David, Harry. So Harry will keep on wearing the armband now.”

Young is approaching his mid-30s and it was only a matter of time before he would fall down the pecking order at Man United. Hence, a move away from the club will be suitable for him. However, it will be interesting to see how the England international fits in Antonio Conte’s plans.

As for Maguire being captain, it’s quite rare for a United player to wear the armband during his first season. However, the 26-year-old seems an ideal choice for the role although David de Gea would’ve been an equally suitable option.