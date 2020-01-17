Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes an incredibly brave prediction and insists United won’t go the way of Liverpool

It’s easy to suggest that Manchester United will get back to where they once were, but as time goes on it’s really starting to look like Sir Alex Ferguson was the main reason for their success.

Jose Mourinho did lead them to a decent second place finish at one point, but even then they were still miles away from winning the league. It does make you wonder when and if they will win the Premier League again, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made a brave/foolish prediction:

It’s incredibly brave when you consider everything that’s happened over the past few years. The club has gone through managers alarmingly quickly while the recruitment has been so good that Ashley Young and Phil Jones have been regular players.

There’s a chance they might get their act together and build a great team soon, but realistically they are relying on other teams falling away.

That might be possible, Liverpool are playing at an all time great level so they might hit a slump eventually when players and the manager move on, while the same could be said of Pep Guardiola and Man City.

It does seem incredible to imagine a situation where United wouldn’t win the league for 30 years, but Liverpool fans would’ve felt exactly the same way when they were doing so well in the past.

He might be right, but you can imagine there will be one massive banner with those words on it at Anfield if it does happen.