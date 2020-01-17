As he edges ever closer to an exit, Man Utd stalwart Ashley Young reportedly stormed out of training in a bid to force his move to Inter through.

Sky Sport Italia report that the 34-year-old is set to undergo his medical on Friday ahead of a €1.5m plus bonuses switch to the San Siro.

However, the split with Man Utd may not be on the best of terms according to The Sun, as it’s claimed that Young walked out of training in order to force his move through last week.

That doesn’t particularly sound in keeping with the club captain’s reputation and professionalism over the years, as he has continued to be a key figure in the United squad and has shown great versatility to essentially become a full-back to fill a void for them and extend his stint at Old Trafford.

Nevertheless, the report above suggests that things turned sour last week as after a meeting with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the previous day, Young stormed off the training pitch and worked alone in the gym instead.

Given he was absent from the squad for the last two games, things perhaps start to add up and make sense, but ultimately it may not matter in the bigger picture if Young completes his move to Italy and links up with Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez again under Antonio Conte’s stewardship.

From Man Utd’s perspective, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Brandon Williams coming through and establishing themselves in the full-back positions, it’s perhaps time to move on from Young for them too as they continue to build with a long-term plan in mind.