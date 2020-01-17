Inter have reportedly agreed on personal terms with Christian Eriksen, but an agreement on a transfer fee with Tottenham has yet to be reached.

The 27-year-old has been a fundamental figure for Spurs in recent years, but his form has dipped this season with just three goals and three assists in 26 appearances.

Coupled with the fact that his current contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign, speculation has been rife over Eriksen’s future at Tottenham as he has been paired with an exit.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Inter sporting director Beppe Marotta met his agent on Thursday night and it’s noted that Eriksen has given his approval of a contract worth €8m plus bonuses per year.

However, there is still a major obstacle standing in the way of a January move, as ultimately if Inter want to sign him this month and not wait until he is a free agent, they must agree on a deal with Tottenham to allow him to leave.

It’s added that while Spurs continue to demand €20m for their creative playmaker, Inter have increased their offer to €12m plus bonuses, and so it remains to be seen whether or not the two parties are able to reach a compromise and sign off on the move.

From a Tottenham perspective, if Eriksen isn’t going to sign a contract extension, it would seem to make sense to allow him to leave in January and bring in a fee which can be reinvested into the squad to allow Jose Mourinho to stamp his mark on it, especially if the Danish international is struggling with his form.

As for Inter and Antonio Conte, as they continue to try and topple Juventus in what is shaping up to be a thrilling Serie A title scrap this year, bringing in January reinforcements could be decisive to tip the balance in their favour as they sit just two points behind their rivals after 19 games.

Eriksen has contributed 69 goals and 89 assists in 303 appearances for Tottenham, and so adding that kind of quality and experience could be huge for Inter, if they can reach an agreement with Spurs.