PSG offer Neymar €36.8m PER YEAR to reject Barcelona interest and stay in France

In some ways it’s been a pleasant surprise that this transfer window hasn’t been totally dominated by the Neymar to Barcelona rumours that appeared every day in the Summer.

That’s not to say that Barca’s interest has disappeared, but it’s clear they don’t have the money to make a move just now. They’ve also had their own problem of trying to find a new manager to deal with, and it means that PSG might have a chance to tie Neymar down.

The details have been reported by Footmercato in France, and the contract offer is simply astonishing. They’ve indicated that PSG are prepared to offer him €36.8m per year to ignore the Barcelona speculation and commit himself to PSG for the long term.

It’s not clear if Neymar and his representatives are willing to accept the offer at this point, it sounds like he wants to wait and see how they do in the Champions League this season before making his choice.

If they win it then that could help the club persuade him to stay, but we’ve seen PSG fail in the competition so many times that it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them crash out in the next round.

It’s possible that he will wait and see if Barca are serious about making a move for him again next year, if they don’t then he has a cracking offer to fall back on in Paris.