Real Madrid are reportedly willing to offer €70 million and James Rodriguez for the signature of Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegalese international is regarded to be among the best centre-backs in the world thanks to his impressive performances for Napoli.

According to Spanish outlet El Desmarque, Los Blancos are interested in signing Koulibaly and are willing to offer €70 million along with James Rodriguez in exchenge for him. The report also claims that Manchester City were keen on signing the 28-year-old as well but quit negotiations.

Koulibaly is one of the best defenders in the world and there’s little doubt that at some point in his career he will leave Napoli and join a bigger club. Real Madrid could be a fine destination for the 28-year-old, especially as a long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos.

€70 million and James seems a fair deal to land Koulibaly. The Colombian international’s addition would add depth to Napoli’s attack.

Provided Real Madrid do sign Koulibaly, there’s little doubt that either of Sergio Ramos or Raphael Varane may have to be on the bench.