Sky Sports pundit backs Liverpool to register a ‘comfortable win’ against Manchester United

Charlie Nicholas is of the opinion that Liverpool will be able to comfortably beat Manchester United in Sunday’s clash at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been in terrific form this season so far and are yet to lose a single game in the Premier League yet. The only team that has avoided defeat against them are Man United who held the Reds to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford after Adam Lallana’s late goal cancelled out Marcus Rashford’s opener.

Nicholas feels that Liverpool will register a convincing win over the Red Devils this weekend and has predicted them to win 3-0. In his column for Sky Sports, the pundit wrote: “Manchester United are going there scared. For the first time in many years, you could see Liverpool giving them a proper hiding. What does that mean for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer? What does that mean for the young players? Marcus Rashford is carrying them. Man United will not want to be embarrassed, but if Liverpool score quickly and get their two full-backs bombing, it could spell trouble.

I am not saying this is easy to do, but Liverpool have something within them right now that is saying they are not giving up the belief that they can go unbeaten. Liverpool have kept six successive clean sheets and that is telling us they have tightened up there. United proved me wrong at the Etihad and they may do so again – but I can only see a very comfortable Liverpool win.

“This is Anfield, the crowd will want blood and for Liverpool to give them more; it is one of these days where Liverpool will flex their muscles, say they will be champions, and that is what I think will materialise.”

Manchester United may have beaten City at the Etihad but they will be up against a full strength Liverpool squad. The Reds are heavy favorites to win this weekend and the possibility of Rashford not playing would make things even tougher for Solskjaer’s side.