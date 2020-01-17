Charlie Nicholas is of the opinion that Tottenham will lose this weekend’s fixture against Watford at Vicarage Road.

Spurs haven’t had a very good season so far as they are currently 8th in the Premier League table with 30 points, nine behind the top four. Jose Mourinho’s side play 17th-placed Watford at Vicarage Road this weekend and Nicholas feels that the latter will win 2-1.

In his column for Sky Sports, the former Arsenal man wrote: “Tottenham will miss Harry Kane. They have survived before but he is their best player, so they will miss him. They have the same defence that they have had in the last three or four years. They still play the likes of Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose, Eric Dier and Harry Winks just in front, as well as adding Davinson Sanchez to that over the years. Where is the crisis? Is there really that much to worry about?

“I heard the Tottenham fans were having a pop at Christian Eriksen. Why are they booing him? Did they boo Vertonghen, Alderweireld or Rose? No. Why focus on Christian Eriksen? He has been a fabulous player for them. They are back to being pessimists and searching for excuses. Nigel Pearson has been honest and told his Watford team that they are good players. The defence are listening to Pearson as he knows what he is doing in that department. They are getting more and more belief, despite this being a tough match.”

When Quique Sanchez Flores was sacked, Watford were bottom of the Premier League table with only eight points. Under Pearson, the Hornets have improved immensely, winning their last three matches and moving above the relegation zone. Hence, it won’t be much of a surprise if they win.

Spurs are in dire need of wins if they are to stand a chance of finishing in the top four. Mourinho’s team may be without Kane but they still have a pretty good squad at their disposal. They put up a tough fight against Liverpool and seem the favourites to secure all three points at Vicarage Road this weekend.