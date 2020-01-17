There’s so much money and expectation in football these days that we often forget that some players are actually still kids and go through the same problems as everybody else.

It’s a huge ask for a 16 year old to move to a new country and settle in while also continuing their development as a player, so it’s not a great surprise that Louie Barry is set to return from Barcelona after six months

He was very highly rated at West Brom before making the move and seems to have done well in Spain, but a report from Football Insider has stated he’s on the verge of signing for Aston Villa in a £3m transfer.

It’s unlikely that he’s ready to have an impact on the first team at this point so he probably won’t help them in their quest to avoid relegation this year, but he could be a huge signing for the future.

The report suggests he flew into Birmingham yesterday to put the finishing touches to the deal, and it sounds like he will be announced in the next couple of days.

You have to think that West Brom fans will be pretty furious at this, they lost one of their best youngsters only to see him return to England months later. It’s also possible Villa would’ve had to pay more than £3m to sign him directly from West Brom, but it’s a push to say this was planned all along.