Video: Mohamed Salah’s hilarious answer on why Liverpool dropped points at Man Utd

Liverpool dropped points away at Man Utd earlier this season, and Mohamed Salah has jokingly explained the reason why.

The Merseyside giants have been relentless so far this season, winning 20 of their 21 Premier League games to date to sit 14 points clear at the top of the table.

The only game that they dropped points in was the clash with Man Utd at Old Trafford back in October, with Adam Lallana striking late after Marcus Rashford had given the hosts the lead.

Salah was absent that day through injury, and he has jokingly suggested that’s why Liverpool weren’t able to pick up all three points.

It’s his reaction to his own joke which is priceless though, as after breaking out into a fit of laughter he quickly re-gathers his composure to put his serious face back on. Looks like Jurgen Klopp’s sense of humour has been rubbing off on him…