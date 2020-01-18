A potential move to Man Utd this month for Bruno Fernandes could now be in doubt over a significant discrepancy over his valuation between the two clubs.

The 25-year-old has been in fine form again this season, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists in 26 appearances for Sporting Lisbon.

SEE MORE: Good news for Man Utd: Solskjaer offers positive fitness update on quartet

With his technical quality, creativity and eye for goal, he could add a much-needed dynamic to the Man Utd attack in the final third, to also complement the pace and movement offered by the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

As noted by The Sun, it had been suggested that the Portuguese international is closing in a move to Old Trafford, but the latest reports would suggest that may not be the case at all.

According to The Guardian, Sporting have put a £68m price-tag on Fernandes, while Man Utd value him at £45m plus bonuses.

In turn, that is a pretty significant gap to make up and so it remains to be seen whether or not the two parties are able to reach a compromise on a fee this month to see a move materialise.

It’s added by the Guardian that Man Utd are prepared to end their pursuit unless Sporting lower their demands, and so now it seems as though the move is under real doubt as to whether or not it will happen.

With the Red Devils currently sitting in fifth place in the Premier League table, five points adrift of Chelsea in fourth spot, coupled with the fact that they’re still in the hunt for trophies this season, adding a player of Fernandes’ quality in January could be decisive in helping them achieve their objectives.

On the other side though, £68m is a lot of money for any player, especially for one who hasn’t yet proven his ability to deliver in the Premier League.

With that in mind, it’s perhaps no surprise that Man Utd are said to be ready to walk away if Sporting don’t compromise on the fee, but with time still left in this window, discussions may well continue until an agreement is reached.