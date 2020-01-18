AC Milan look to sign Man United target Emre Can from Juventus

It does feel like a lot of players have been linked with a move to Man United lately, but there was so much written about Emre Can that it looked like a real possibility.

In the end it sounded like he didn’t want to make the move out of respect for Liverpool after he spent a few years at Anfield, but that’s not to say he will be staying at Juve.

Merih Demiral picked up a season ending injury last week so it did look like the German might be needed, but a report from Sportmediaset has indicated that AC Milan are looking to sign him.

Milan have had plenty of issues this season but injuries and a lack of form in the defence has been a big one. They often concede and that’s a huge reason for them being 23 points way from the top of the league at this point in the season.

Can would also offer a versatile option who could cover in midfield so he would be a great signing for them. The report also suggests he knows he needs to play to help him make the German squad for Euro 2020, so this move would make sense.

It’s usually rare for big rivals to directly trade players between them, but that’s different in Italy and AC Milan and Juventus do seem to have good relations.

It’s not clear if he will definitely make the move, but it’s suggested that negotiations will take place in the next few days.