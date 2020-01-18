Antonio Conte responds after Jose Mourinho reignites feud with two digs at Inter boss

Antonio Conte has responded after former foe Jose Mourinho seemingly took a dig at the Inter coach amid ongoing speculation over Christian Eriksen’s future at Tottenham.

The pair were involved in a heated, personal spat while Conte was Chelsea boss and Mourinho was in charge at Man Utd as they clashed both through the press and on the touchline.

With Conte moving to Inter and Mourinho staying in England after taking the Tottenham job, they have seemingly kept out of each other’s way since. However, the speculation over Eriksen’s future and a possible move to Inter this month has seemingly reignited that feud.

As seen in the tweet below, Mourinho appeared to take a cheeky dig at the Inter boss by suggesting that he’s building two teams with the signings that they’re making this month.

Jose Mourinho mind games in motion after Antonio Conte spent all season protesting his squad is spread too thin. #FCIM #THFC #SerieA #EPL https://t.co/yPtJaGWxS4 — footballitalia (@footballitalia) January 18, 2020

Ashley Young completed his move to the Nerazzurri this week, and with Eriksen potentially next and countless other targets linked, the Italian giants could bring in a number of reinforcements in their pursuit of the Serie A title this season.

Meanwhile, BBC Sport also note that Mourinho wasn’t impressed with Conte speaking publicly about Eriksen either as he insisted that managers shouldn’t talk about players at other clubs.

While he has a point, it’s hardly going to influence anything for the most part and so perhaps it’s easy to see why it has been interpreted as another opportunity to have a pop at his old friend Conte.

The Italian tactician was asked about Mourinho’s comments in his press conference on Saturday, and as seen in the tweet below, he clearly hasn’t got the time or energy to be drawn into a fresh spat with the Spurs boss and opted to play the situation down instead.

It remains to be seen if Eriksen’s touted exit results in more words being exchanged through the media in the coming weeks, but Conte hasn’t bitten as of yet.