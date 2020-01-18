According to the Evening Standard’s Simon Collings, Arsenal ace Reiss Nelson is missing today’s Premier League clash with Sheffield United after picking up a hamstring injury in training.

The 20-year-old winger has made 14 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners this season, the youngster has contributed two goals and two assists in these outings.

Mikel Arteta has an injury crisis on his hands at the Emirates, the Gunners just can’t manage to keep their stars at 100% for a consistent period of time.

#afc No Reiss Nelson due to hamstring injury picked up in training. Sokratis is ill. — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) January 18, 2020

Perhaps the Gunners should consider several additions in the January transfer window to bolster their injury-stricken side.

Nelson has left a lot to be desired with his performances for the Gunners this season, the ace has struggled to pick up where he left off after an encouraging loan spell with Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim last season.

Nonetheless, supporters should be hoping that the attacker isn’t ruled out for too long, the north London outfit can’t afford any more long-term injury setbacks.