Most of the attention in this window has gone to Manchester United’s chase for Bruno Fernandes, but Arsenal’s interest in Layvin Kurzawa has been heavily reported on for a few days.

It wasn’t clear if he would sign now or have to wait until the Summer, but it looks like we might finally have our answer.

According to France Football, an agreement has been reached between Kurzawa and Arsenal. He will sign a five year contract and move to The Emirates for free next Summer.

It looks like it could still be possible for him to complete the move this month, but it doesn’t seem likely at this point.

The left back spot has been an issue this season thanks to the indifferent form of Sead Kolasinac and the ongoing injury issues with Kieran Tierney, so this should be a welcome addition.

He’s strong in an attacking sense and also has a decent aerial presence which can make him a threat from set -pieces, so he sounds ready made for the Premier League.

Tierney still looks like he will be out for a while, so there’s still a need in the squad for another left back for the rest of this season. That might encourage Arsenal to stump up some cash to sign him now, but at least the fans know they have a player for next season.