According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Foot Mercato, Manchester United have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly as Paris Saint-Germain are preparing a bid for the ace.

Gazzetta claim PSG chief Leonardo has already met the agents of the Senegalese star, tabling a four-year contract offer worth a whopping €12m per season.

It’s added that should Koulibaly’s move go through, the centre-back would be netting himself a massive €5m rise on his current terms.

La Gazzetta dello Sport also claim that PSG are set to offer Napoli €70m for the defender’s services, this seems a fair price for a player that’s established himself as one of the best centre-back’s in the world recently.

This news could come as a bit of a shock to some United supporters, especially considering that it was recently reported that a move to Old Trafford for Koulibaly was ‘all done’.

Koulibaly definitely has the talent to take over from Thiago Silva at the heart of PSG’s defence, at 28 years old, the Napoli star also has plenty of years left at the top level.

Should the Red Devils be kicking themselves for falling behind in the race to sign Koulibaly?