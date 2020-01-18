Inter have reportedly raised their offer for Tottenham star Christian Eriksen to €15m in total, but it’s still short of satisfying their demands for the Dane.

The 27-year-old’s form has dipped this season as he has managed just three goals and three assists in 26 appearances. Compared to his influence in recent years, there is no denying that Eriksen has struggled to perform at his best.

With question marks hanging over his future as his current contract is set to expire this summer, it remains to be seen whether or not he leaves Tottenham this month, or moves on for nothing in a few months time.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Inter are pushing to get a deal done in the January transfer window, as they are said to have made an improved offer of €15m in total for Eriksen, although that’s still short of Tottenham’s touted €20m valuation.

Sky Sport Italia reported earlier this week that Inter’s previous offer was €12m plus bonuses.

However, it’s added that Eriksen’s agent, Martin Schoots, is expected to meet Spurs chairman Daniel Levy on Tuesday, and they will potentially work on an agreement to allow the Danish international to move on this month by reaching a compromise on the financial aspects of an exit.

From Tottenham’s perspective, if Eriksen is not going to sign an extension, it would surely make sense to sell this month and recoup a fee to reinvest back into the squad to allow Jose Mourinho to fill the void.

It’s also a potentially huge boost for Inter boss Antonio Conte as they continue to try and topple Juventus in the Serie A title battle this season, and so bringing in a player of the quality of Eriksen midway through the campaign could be decisive.

Time will tell if there is a crucial breakthrough next week following that touted meeting, but the pieces may well begin to fall into place for an exit to materialise before the deadline this month.