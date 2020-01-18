Arsenal talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was tweeting during his side’s clash with Sheffield United on Saturday, and he had huge praise for one teammate in particular.

Gabriel Martinelli gave the Gunners the lead at the Emirates, but they were forced to settle for a share of the spoils as the visitors found an equaliser in the second half.

Before that disappointment was confirmed though, Aubameyang had nothing but huge praise for Martinelli, as the Arsenal captain was forced to watch on from a distance after his red card against Crystal Palace last time out.

However, it gave him an opportunity to look at his teammates from a different perspective, and as per his tweet below, he clearly believes that Martinelli has a massive future ahead of him.

The 18-year-old has now bagged nine goals and three assists in 20 appearances for Arsenal so far this season after his arrival last summer, and so he has wasted little time in showing positive signs that he will be able to make a major impact at this level.

Further, he will only grow in confidence and belief with support like that shown by Aubameyang in his tweet, as he detailed the fundamental qualities that the Gunners youngster possesses which will separate him from the rest, namely attitude, energy and mindset.

Time will tell if Aubameyang’s prediction comes true, but he’ll hope to be playing alongside Martinelli in the more immediate future and helping Mikel Arteta’s side get back to winning ways after a disappointing setback this weekend.