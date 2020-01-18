Pep Guardiola has delivered an emphatic response to speculation suggesting that he may not be Man City boss next season.

City will surely be desperate to see him remain in charge for the foreseeable future given he has delivered two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, two League Cups and two Community Shields since he took charge at the Etihad.

In a major boost for all concerned at the club, the Spaniard has now confirmed his intention to stay next season, unless the club decide to sack him, while BBC Sport also note how the speculation over his future has seemingly been sparked by an exit clause in his contract.

“Unless they sack me, I am staying, 100%,” he is quoted as saying in the report above.

“It’s not because we have won the last two games. Even if it was going bad, I’m not going anywhere.

“No manager wins all the time. I enjoy working with these players. We’ve lost some games so it is simple, we need to work out what we can do better.”

That will surely be music to the ears of the Man City faithful, who have enjoyed a great deal of success under Guardiola’s stewardship while playing some of the best football in Europe.

While they do look likely to come up short in defending their Premier League crown this season with rivals Liverpool 14 points clear at the top of the table and with a game in hand, the challenge of wrestling back the title from the Merseyside giants will surely be an appealing one for Guardiola.

Based on his comments above, and the unlikely decision from Man City to sack him this summer given what he has achieved to date, it would appear as though he’ll be back for more next season, while they do remain in the hunt for trophies this year and so it could still end up being a successful campaign.