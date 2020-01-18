Man Utd face a crunch clash with Liverpool on Sunday, but there’s promising news on the injury front for boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils currently sit in fifth place in the Premier League table, with a five-point deficit to wipe out to catch Chelsea in the all-important battle for Champions League qualification.

Further, they will be in FA Cup action at the end of the month as well as facing Man City in the second leg of the League Cup semi-final tie, while the Europa League returns in mid-February.

With that schedule in mind, Solskjaer will be desperate to have as close to a fully-fit squad as possible at his disposal in the coming weeks, and he has revealed that his backline could be handed a huge boost in particular.

Speaking to the club’s official site, the United boss revealed that Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are both fit and available for selection after layoffs, while Luke Shaw was in training on Friday and could be closing in on a return.

Diogo Dalot is also back in contention to feature, although Axel Tuanzebe and Marcos Rojo are not quite as close to making a comeback.

Nevertheless, that’s four defensive players that could be pushing for a place in the starting XI in the coming weeks and offering quality depth, and that will surely be a huge boost for Solskjaer.

Time will tell if they can get a positive result at Anfield this weekend, but for a defence that has only conceded 25 goals in 22 league games so far this season, giving them the joint-third best defensive record of the top eight sides in the standings, they could be set to shore things up even further moving forward.