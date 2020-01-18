Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised Reiss Nelson and feels that he has what takes to become a top player for the club.

The 20-year-old has made 14 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring two goals in Cup fixtures against Nottingham Forest and Leeds United while providing as many assists.

SEE MORE: Arsenal want to sign prolific striker on a free transfer next Summer

Nelson has been compared to Raheem Sterling lately on the basis that Arteta could help him develop into a top player as he did with the 25-year-old when at Manchester City.

The Gunners manager refused to draw any comparisons and said that Nelson has the capability of becoming an influential player for the club. As quoted by Goal.com, Arteta said: “I wouldn’t like to compare [him to Sterling], but what I will say is that Reiss has the potential to do whatever he wants. If he wants to do it, wants to learn and wants to challenge himself, he can be a top, top player for this football club. I know Reiss because I coached him when he was 16 and straight away, he caught my eye.

“He is a boy that is willing to learn and loves the game, but I think he has been a little bit confused in the last few years – what direction he had to take, some of the decisions that he made.”

Nelson has done fairly well in the first-team opportunities he has received so far and there’s little doubt that Arteta will provide him with more game time as the season progresses.

Arsenal play Sheffield United at the Emirates today and could go up to eighth in the Premier League table with a win provided Tottenham and Crystal Palace lose to Watford and Manchester City respectively.