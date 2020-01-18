Hibs re-sign Stephane Omeonga and praise a fan for some OUTSTANDING detective work

There used to be a time where the internet wasn’t quite as developed as it is now, so fans could pull some remarkable transfer rumours out of nowhere and it was more difficult to discredit them.

You would hear tales of a certain player appearing in the local supermarket near a surprise team, or perhaps a dentist or doctor would inexplicably have told a friend of a friend that a transfer was happening.

Obviously it was always nonsense, but it was still preferable to Sky Sports reading any old nonsense from club forums and trying to pass it off as news by citing “Sky Sources”.

A Hibs fan recently posted some detective work on Twitter which involved a lot of studying photos and looking at flight patterns, but it turns out he was actually right about Stephane Omeonga making a return to Easter Road:

? | That’s some damn fine police work, Saul. Damn fine. pic.twitter.com/pvfNcUcvlb — Hibernian FC (@HibernianFC) January 17, 2020

The Belgian midfielder was impressive in his first spell in Edinburgh so this is a fantastic signing for the club, but it’s also incredible to see the club actually come out and praise the fan on Twitter for this disturbing work.

When you read through it there’s so much clutching at straws but it turns out he was spot on all along. You have to imagine if he has a partner they must be starting to sweat about any extramarital business going on, this guy will surely sniff it out.