‘I prefer not to speak’ – Jose Mourinho on VAR after Spurs draw against Watford

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho remained coy on his opinion of VAR after Spurs drew against Watford this afternoon.

The former Manchester United and Chelsea boss dished off the famous ‘I prefer not to speak’ line for the second time in his career when he was quizzed about which incidents he didn’t agree with.

Perhaps the most alarming decision from today’s clash was that Hornets midfielder Etienne Capoue appeared to escape punishment for a dangerous tackle on promising defender Japhet Tangange. Take a look here.

Take a look at what the Portuguese boss had to say on VAR below, courtesy of BT Sport:

"Goal-line technology doesn't make mistakes like VAR" Jose Mourinho believes his team deserved to win at Watford but doesn't want to speak too critically of the refereeing performance. ? @DesKellyBTS pic.twitter.com/pQ3pzzRRWs — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 18, 2020

VAR is still managing to cause controversy every weekend, what actions do the Premier League need to take with the game-changing addition to the top-flight?