Javier Hernandez set to sign for MLS side LA Galaxy after agreeing LANDMARK deal

Javier Hernandez’s career has been a strange one. He was unexpectedly outstanding for Manchester United, struggled at Real Madrid and then revived his career in Germany before struggling back in the Premier League.

He moved back to La Liga this season with Sevilla, but he’s only managed one goal and it looks like he’s on his way out already.

Many will point to his impending move to MLS as a step down, but this could be huge for him in many ways. SI reported that he’s due to move to LA Galaxy, and the deal is a huge one that will see him become the highest paid player in the league.

He will be tasked to fill the shoes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic which could be a tough task, while he will also go head to head with fellow Mexican star Carlos Vela in the battle for supremacy in LA.

We all saw how fantastic Zlatan was for MLS with his goals and profile helping to boost the league, but Chicharito comes across as a different type of person.

He’s shown he has the talent to score goals and he’s a massive star off the pitch too, but he’s always come across as a fairly humble guy who won’t spend his time trying to boast or gain attention.

It’s not clear if Sevilla will get much of a fee for him, but he looks to be out of favour so at least this will get him off the wage bill.