Lazio fans insult injured Nicolo Zaniolo with distasteful chant as Roma star responds on Instagram

Roma ace Nicolo Zaniolo suffered a cruciate ligament injury in his knee last week and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old has established himself as one of the top prospects in Italy with his form for the capital club, and he is now expected to also miss EURO 2020 this summer.

SEE MORE: Serie A giants in talks with Liverpool regarding €22m-rated attacker, Reds willing to let him leave on initial loan

In turn, it’s a devastating blow for the youngster and for the Giallorossi, and it’s not something that any fan wants to see even if it’s not one of our own players.

However, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, a section of Lazio fans during their game with Sampdoria on Saturday decided to insult Zaniolo with a chant and that got the attention of the Italian international, as they mocked him by singing ‘Zaniolo jump with us’.

As seen in the image below, he posted on his Instagram stories a response suggesting that Lazio and their fans were ‘inferior’, while also showing his ongoing support for Roma.

It’s an unsavoury incident and it’s a shame that some Lazio fans thought it would be funny to mock the Roma star. Nevertheless, Zaniolo has had the last word and he’ll hope to return from his injury blow next season to play a leading role for Roma and potentially have the last laugh in the next Rome derby.