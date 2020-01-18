Liverpool are expected to be boosted by the returns of Fabinho and Joel Matip on Sunday as Jurgen Klopp has hinted they will be in the squad to face Man Utd.

The Merseyside giants sit 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, and have two games in hand on nearest rivals Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s men slipped up yet again this weekend after being held to a draw at home by Crystal Palace, and so Liverpool will be eager to take full advantage to stretch their lead at the top of the table even further.

Time will tell if they are able to do so as Man Utd are the only team to take points off them so far this season after holding them to a draw at Old Trafford back in October, and so Klopp will know that the rivalry between the two clubs will no doubt bring the best out of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

However, as noted by the club’s official site, the Liverpool boss has dropped a major hint that both Fabinho and Matip will be back in the squad, as he confirmed that they trained normally this week and so are expected to be involved.

It isn’t all positive news though as it’s added that Dejan Lovren, Naby Keita and James Milner are all set to miss out, and that will be a disappointment for the Reds faithful.

Nevertheless, given the quality and depth in this Liverpool squad, they will be confident in the ability of others to step up, just as they saw in the reverse fixture with Adam Lallana scoring their equaliser despite his limited playing time.

Given how crucial both Fabinho and Matip were in the early stages of the campaign though, having those two back will be a huge boost, and even if this game comes too soon for them to return to the starting line-up, if they’re in contention they could be eyeing a starting spot against Wolves on Thursday.