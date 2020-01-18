Man Utd could reportedly continue to rebuild under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a major spending spree being touted.

The Red Devils are still in pursuit of a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, and Champions League qualification would certainly put them in a stronger position to attract their top targets.

SEE MORE: Good news for Man Utd: Solskjaer offers positive fitness update on quartet

They also remain in the hunt for trophies this year and so it remains to be seen what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side can achieve with reinforcements potentially on their way.

The first deal that could be done is one for Sporting Lisbon ace Bruno Fernandes, but as reported by The Guardian, it’s suggested that his £68m valuation could now scupper a move to Old Trafford.

Time will tell if an agreement can be reached between the two clubs or not, but with United valuing him closer to £45m with bonuses, it would still take a significant fee to land his signature.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato note via the paper edition of Tuttosport that with Paul Pogba continuing to be linked with an exit this summer, United could target one of Youri Tielemans or Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to fill the void that he would leave behind.

OneFootball report that the Lazio midfielder wouldn’t be allowed to leave for less than €100m, while BBC Sport note that Leicester City completed the signing of Tielemans for £40m last summer.

In turn, it remains to be seen if Pogba seals an exit to have a knock-on effect, and which touted target would then be prioritised.

Elsewhere, The Sun report that Man Utd have launched a £25m bid for Birmingham City starlet Jude Bellingham, despite the fact that he’s still only 16.

The youngster would seemingly tick all the right boxes in terms of what Solskjaer is trying to build at Old Trafford, as would the other names on this list as they are all still young and have their peak years ahead of them.

It remains to be seen what deals United complete, but clearly they have ambitious plans to continue to strengthen the squad moving forward.