Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe has urged his team to avoid dropping points and making silly errors.

The Gunners have been pretty disappointing this season so far and are currently 12th in the Premier League table with 28 points, 11 behind the top four.

Despite being well behind top four, Pepe feels that Champions League qualification isn’t impossible for Arsenal but has urged them to stop making silly mistakes. Speaking to Sky Sports, the Ivorian international said: “It’s going to be difficult, but it’s not impossible. Looking ahead, our sole focus is on getting a win in our home game against Sheffield United, and in general we have to stop dropping points and making silly mistakes.

“I missed a very good chance when we played them earlier in the season, but I’ve managed to score other opportunities that I’ve had. It’s not something I’ve thought about since then – on the day, it was a chance that would’ve given us a 1-0 lead, but I’ve put it to the back of my mind. All players miss opportunities, but I know the goals will come – that’s part of football. I’m ready to put it right in the match on Saturday.”

Even if they improve on their results, it will be very difficult for Arsenal to finish in the top four of the Premier League. However given their current scenario, the Gunners’ best chance of qualifying for the Champions League would be by winning the Europa League.

Arsenal play Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium today and will be eager to secure all three points. Following this, the Gunners travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea next week.