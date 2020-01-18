Olivier Giroud is reportedly close to signing for Inter Milan.

The French international has made only seven appearances for the Blues across all competitions this season so far, scoring a goal against Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup.

SEE MORE: Euro giants interested in signing €25m Chelsea target

Giroud has been linked to Inter for a while now and according to the Sun, the Serie A club are close to finalising a £3.5m transfer for him. The report also claims that the 33-year-old will sign a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Nerazzurri that would see him earn £4.25m-a-year along with a bonus of £1.3m.

Given how Tammy Abraham is doing at the moment, it’s highly unlikely that Giroud will receive much game time under Frank Lampard for the remainder of the season. However, if Inter sign him, there’s a good chance the 33-year-old won’t receive much first-team opportunities as they already have the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez.

Inter announced the signing of Ashley Young yesterday and are close to roping in Christian Eriksen as well.