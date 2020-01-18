Peter Crouch is of the opinion that Sergio Aguero is the greatest signing in Manchester City’s history.

The Argentine joined the club from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2011 and has gone on to become their all-time top scorer with 249 goals in 359 matches across all competitions so far.

Crouch is of the opinion that the 31-year-old deserves to be recognised as the club’s greatest signing of all-time and tipped him to score over 200 Premier League goals. In his column for the Daily Mail, the former striker wrote: “It’s time to give him proper recognition. I won’t call him City’s greatest player but I will say that Aguero is the greatest signing in City’s history. Here are my reasons.

“Four players who could be bestowed with that term: Aguero, Kompany, David Silva – one of my all-time favourite little magicians – and Yaya Toure. That quartet came in and changed the landscape for City, catapulting them into areas they had never seen before.

“Kompany was a colossus, one of the best defenders we have seen in England. He was a leader, an inspiration and the fact that the club have named a road after him at their campus – and have plans to build a statue – tells you all you need to know about his influence. Yaya Toure was immense, a force of nature who could win games on his own. During his peak years, especially 2012 to 2014, he was unstoppable. City would get a free-kick, he would stand over it and you knew it was going in. His goal won the 2011 FA Cup final against Stoke.

Something, however, separates Aguero from the rest. A fee of £38million seemed a lot of money when he arrived from Atletico Madrid in July 2011 but he repaid that with one flash of his right boot in May 2012. Aguero’s goal made City Premier League champions and changed everything.”

Aguero has been a key reason behind Man City’s success in the past 10 years or so. He immortalised himself in the club’s folklore with his title-winning striker against QPR but his consistency over the years has been exceptional. He is easily among the club’s greatest ever signing if not the greatest.

This season, the Argentine has been in fine form, scoring 18 goals in 21 appearances across all competitions. Aguero’s numbers could’ve been even better had he not missed a few games due to injury.